    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2

    Dec 10, 2021, 12:33 PM IST

    Game 23 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 was thrilling. As defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) faced off against Jamshedpur FC (JFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Thursday, the former walked away with a 4-2 win. Catch all the match highlights action above.

    It took just a couple of minutes for MCFC to take the lead, with Cássio Gabriel scoring in the game's first attempt, thanks to Ahmed Jahouh's corner assist. After three more attacks, Bipin Singh doubled the lead 14 minutes later, with Gabriel coming up with the assist this term. In the 23rd minute, the lead was tripled by Igor Angulo after yet another assist from Gabriel.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC - We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham

    It was followed by seven more assists that saw four saves by the goalkeepers, as MCFC led 3-0 at half-time. In the second half, Komal Thatal pulled one back for JFC at 47th, with Greg Stewart assisting. After seven minutes, Eli Sabiá scored the second for JFC through his headed effort.

    Nonetheless, MCFC upped its ante, and after a missed effort, it scored its fourth via Ygor Catatau, while Rahul Bheke assisted him through a free-kick. The sides made six more attempts (three each). However, no more goals were scored, as MCFC ultimately walked away with the three points to stay atop the table.

