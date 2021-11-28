ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 10): Hyderabad FC upsets Mumbai City 3-1 (WATCH)

Game 10 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw defending champion Mumbai City (MCFC) take on Hyderabad FC (HFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday. While MCFC was the favourite to win this clash, HFC pulled off an upset, downing the champion 3-1. MCFC is placed fourth, while HFC has risen to the fifth.

MCFC scored the opener in the fifth minute, which happened to be the opening attack of the game, with Ahmed Jahouh firing from the centre of the box. After an attempt from HFC, it won a penalty in the 12th minute, with Joao Victor successfully converting it and drawing level. After eight more unsuccessful attempts from both, it was locked 1-1 at half-time.

In the second half, after an attack from MCFC, Bartholomew Ogbeche put HFC in the lead at 52nd, following an assist from Aniket Jadhav. After five more attempts, HFC scored its third, thanks to Rohit Danu's strike six yards outside the right side of the box. While MCFC made one final attempt, it was to no avail, as HFC walked away with the three points.