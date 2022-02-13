  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 89): ATK Mohun Bagan registers 3-1 win over NorthEast United

    Feb 13, 2022, 2:38 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    It was a great display of gameplay by ATK Mohun Bagan in Game 89 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC). Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Saturday, ATKMB romped to a 3-1 win. You can watch all the match highlights above.

    The opening half saw six quick attacks, including three saves from NEUFC goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury before Suhair Vadakkepeedika put NEUFC in the lead in the 16th, thanks to Marcelinho assist through a fast break. However, Joni Kauko drew level through a Liston Colaco help five minutes later. It was followed by 15 more attempts, including a save from both goalkeepers, before Colaco gave ATKMB the lead in the 44th, while this time, the assist came in from Kauko, as it led at half-time.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 88) - Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1

    In the second half, it was in the 51st minute when Manvir Singh doubled ATKMB's lead in a solo effort. There were 17 more scoring chances created, with four saves coming in, as three of them were from ATKMB keeper Amrinder Singh. However, off of them were to no avail, as ATKMB wrapped up the three points and climbed to the second spot in the table.

    Recent Videos

    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore gcw

    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore

    Video Icon
    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks-ycb

    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 88): Sunil Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 88): Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Must See

    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore gcw
    Video Icon
    India News

    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore

    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks-ycb
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks

    Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab: Kerala Governor's history lesson
    Video Icon
    India News

    'Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab': Kerala Governor's history lesson