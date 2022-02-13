ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 89): ATK Mohun Bagan registers 3-1 win over NorthEast United

It was a great display of gameplay by ATK Mohun Bagan in Game 89 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC). Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Saturday, ATKMB romped to a 3-1 win. You can watch all the match highlights above.

The opening half saw six quick attacks, including three saves from NEUFC goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury before Suhair Vadakkepeedika put NEUFC in the lead in the 16th, thanks to Marcelinho assist through a fast break. However, Joni Kauko drew level through a Liston Colaco help five minutes later. It was followed by 15 more attempts, including a save from both goalkeepers, before Colaco gave ATKMB the lead in the 44th, while this time, the assist came in from Kauko, as it led at half-time.

In the second half, it was in the 51st minute when Manvir Singh doubled ATKMB's lead in a solo effort. There were 17 more scoring chances created, with four saves coming in, as three of them were from ATKMB keeper Amrinder Singh. However, off of them were to no avail, as ATKMB wrapped up the three points and climbed to the second spot in the table.