    ISL 2021-22: Manuel Diaz does not agree with SC East Bengal's underdog tag against ATK Mohun Bagan (WATCH)

    Nov 27, 2021, 3:33 PM IST

    It would be the ultimate clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, as arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and SC East Bengal (SCEB) clash in Game 9 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Saturday. Ahead of this high-intensity Kolkata derby, SCEB has been termed as the underdog.

    Consequently, SCEB head coach Manuel Diaz is unhappy with the tag, as he feels that his side possesses the ability to emerge victorious against ATKMB. He has requested his players to up their ante, besides recognising the weak spot of the Mariners. SCEB lost both its matches to the side last season and would be under pressure to deliver.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22 - Antonio Lopez Habas shares his views on ATKMB's derby against SCEB

    “This match is crucial because it’s a historic derby, and we know the importance of derby matches. It is the second official match, and we’re not looking for any excuses. We will try to do our best, and we know that ATKMB is a good team, have a good coach, but we will give everything,” said Diaz during the pre-match press conference on Friday evening. Watch the entire presser above.

