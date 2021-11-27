  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas shares his views on ATKMB's derby against SCEB (WATCH)

    Nov 27, 2021, 3:02 PM IST

    The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 will witness Game 9 between arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and SC East Bengal (SCEB), as the all-important Kolkata Derby will keep the Indian football fans engaged on Saturday evening. Being played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama (Goa), ATKMB head coach Antonio Lopez Habas spoke on the importance of this tie.

    When asked if he had any unique plans for this tie, he clarified that his side plays every game with a novel strategy and does not apply the same tactics in all matches. While ATKMB maintained a 100% win record over SCEB last season, Habas made it clear that the past has no connection with the present, and it will be a fresh start for the side.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 8): Nerijus Valskis stars as Jamshedpur FC drubs FC Goa 3-1

    Speaking on SCEB, he reckoned, "They have evidently changed from last season. They have a new coach and a lot of new players. The coach needs one or two years to execute the targets set by the management. In India, everything is immediate. Final results are more important than the long term beneficiation of the club. This is not good." Watch the pre-match press conference of Habas above.

