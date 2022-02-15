ISL 2021-22: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat

It was another frustrating defeat for SC East Bengal (SCEB) against Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in Game 91 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Monday, SCEB fell short, losing 0-1, while its semis hopes are already over. In the meantime, SCEB head coach Mario Rivera has rued his club’s poor luck of late.

Following the loss, Rivera reckoned that SCEB played and defended well, besides attacking and creating chances. He also asserted that his side stopped all counter-attacking efforts from KBFC. However, the defeat came through a set-piece situation, as Rivera blamed it for poor luck, besides admitting that nothing much could be done about it.

“You always have to be better in the set-piece. We’re not bad in the set-piece. We defended well and scored goals from the set piece as well. But, you can always improve in the set piece. We are not thinking if three or two matches are remaining. We want to win the next match. We will come stronger. Hope we will be a little luckier next time,” concluded Rivera while talking during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.