  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat

    Feb 15, 2022, 4:26 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    It was another frustrating defeat for SC East Bengal (SCEB) against Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in Game 91 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Monday, SCEB fell short, losing 0-1, while its semis hopes are already over. In the meantime, SCEB head coach Mario Rivera has rued his club’s poor luck of late.

    Following the loss, Rivera reckoned that SCEB played and defended well, besides attacking and creating chances. He also asserted that his side stopped all counter-attacking efforts from KBFC. However, the defeat came through a set-piece situation, as Rivera blamed it for poor luck, besides admitting that nothing much could be done about it.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 91) - Enes Sipovic helps Kerala blank East Bengal 1-0

    “You always have to be better in the set-piece. We’re not bad in the set-piece. We defended well and scored goals from the set piece as well. But, you can always improve in the set piece. We are not thinking if three or two matches are remaining. We want to win the next match. We will come stronger. Hope we will be a little luckier next time,” concluded Rivera while talking during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs SCEB: Very important that Kerala Blasters achieved the points - Ivan Vukomanovic on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Very important that KBFC achieved the points - Ivan Vukomanovic on SCEB win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala Blasters blank SC East Bengal 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala blank East Bengal 1-0

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Interview: IUML Lok Sabha MP ET Mohammed Basheer on the Hijab controversy

    Exclusive: 'Hijab row could have been avoided; Govt can't ignore Constitution'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs OFC: Odisha FC has to keep its heads up - Kino Garcia on Mumbai City loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to keep its heads up - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs OFC: Mumbai City wants to build its momentum going into the final games - Des Buckingham on Odisha Fc win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City wants to build its momentum going into the final games - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Must See

    Exclusive Interview: IUML Lok Sabha MP ET Mohammed Basheer on the Hijab controversy
    Video Icon
    India News

    Exclusive: 'Hijab row could have been avoided; Govt can't ignore Constitution'

    Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school-ycb
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school

    Telangana CM KCR demands surgical strikes 'saboot', slams BJP 'propaganda'
    Video Icon
    India News

    Telangana CM KCR demands surgical strikes 'saboot', slams BJP 'propaganda'