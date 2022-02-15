ISL 2021-22: Very important that KBFC achieved the points - Ivan Vukomanovic on SCEB win

It was a hard-fought win for Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) against SC East Bengal (SCEB) in Game 91 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Monday, KBFC managed to topple SCEB 1-0. In the meantime, head coach Ivan Vukomanovic believes that these are the most vital three points for KBFC.

After the success, Vukomanovic hailed SCEB for playing good football and that it does not deserve to be at the bottom. He also felt that it was essential to stay mentally strong, focused and concentrate, especially while defending. He also felt that despite the strong challenge from SCEB, KBFC stayed organised and focused even after failing to control the game at a stage.

"All of these young boys have to face difficult and different moments during ISL. So it's not just going on to the pitch, playing nice football, smiling, having fun. Sometimes it's like a fight. You have to enter duels. And, I'm happy that many of our young players are now witnessing and playing these kinds of games in ISL because these games will make them stronger. These kinds of games will make them better," Vukomanovic said during the post-match presser. You can watch it entirely above.