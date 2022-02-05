  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 81): Kerala Blasters crown Alvaro Vazquez stunner with win over NorthEast

    Feb 5, 2022, 12:29 PM IST
    It turned out to be a thrilling encounter between Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) and NorthEast United FC (NEUFC). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Friday, KBFC narrowed past NEUFC 2-1, thus staying in contention for the semis. You can watch all the match highlights above.

    The opening half saw 13 unconvincing attacks, while KBFC came close to taking the lead in the 41st minute after Jeakson Singh hit the bar with his header. Nonetheless, it all stayed goalless at half-time. The following half saw six initial attempts, including a save from NEUFC goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury.

    However, Jorge Pereyra gave KBFC the lead in the 61st through his header, thanks to Harmanjot Khabra's headed assist. In the 69th, KBFC's Ayush Adhikari was shown his second yellow card following poor twin challenges, leading to him being sent off. A couple of efforts from NEUFC followed it before Álvaro Vázquez doubled the lead in the 81st in a solo measure.

    Three more scoring chances were created thereon, including another save from Chowdhury. Before the full-time whistle, Mohammed Irshad pulled one back for NEUFC after an assist from Hernán. However, it was nothing for than a consolation for NEUFC as KBFC walked away with the three points, climbing to the second spot, while NEUFC stayed at 11th.

