    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Jan 10, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
    Game 55 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw a close contest between Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) and Hyderabad FC (HFC) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Sunday. Álvaro Vázquez scored the sole goal of the match to hand KBFC a 1-0 win. You can watch all the match highlights above.

    Nine scoring chances were created in the opening half, with a couple of saves each from the two goalkeepers. In the 41st minute, Vázquez's left-footed strike from the centre of the box handed KBFC the sole winning goal, as the shot was fired to the top centre inside the goal. After a couple of more attacks from HFC, the first half ended.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2021-22 - Game 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC postponed due to COVID outbreak

    In the second half, 16 attempts were made. It saw three saves throughout, with a couple of them coming from HFC goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani. Nonetheless, despite the competitive display in the half, no efforts could find the back of the net, as KBFC walked aya with the three points at the full-time whistle. While KBFC rises to the top spot, HFC stays third.

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal

