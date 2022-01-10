ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

Game 55 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw a close contest between Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) and Hyderabad FC (HFC) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Sunday. Álvaro Vázquez scored the sole goal of the match to hand KBFC a 1-0 win. You can watch all the match highlights above.

Nine scoring chances were created in the opening half, with a couple of saves each from the two goalkeepers. In the 41st minute, Vázquez's left-footed strike from the centre of the box handed KBFC the sole winning goal, as the shot was fired to the top centre inside the goal. After a couple of more attacks from HFC, the first half ended.

In the second half, 16 attempts were made. It saw three saves throughout, with a couple of them coming from HFC goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani. Nonetheless, despite the competitive display in the half, no efforts could find the back of the net, as KBFC walked aya with the three points at the full-time whistle. While KBFC rises to the top spot, HFC stays third.