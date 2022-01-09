ISL 2021-22: Kerala is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic

Game 55 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) will be played between Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) and Hyderabad (FC). On Sunday, the match will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa). Both teams are in contention for the top spot. In the meantime, KBFC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has expressed his delight at his side’s progress.

Speaking ahead of the match, Vukomanovic stated that HFC has made significant progress in the tournament and applauded the same. As for KBFC, he mentioned that the team is still hunting for the balance between its strengths and weaknesses, arguing that the process is already underway. He also clarified that the team management is in talks for an interesting signing or two.

“We have seen a hundred something goals in just fifty or so games. It’s unbelievable. When somebody takes the lead, the game doesn’t become easier for them. You have to work hard, remain concentrated, win duels and stay organised till the final whistle. We have seen so many games with momentum shifting very quickly. I think we have been managing our game well even when the momentum has shifted,” Vukomanovic said during the pre-match press conference that you can watch above.