ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 95): HFC retains top spot after edging Goa 3-2

Game 95 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw a hard-fought battle between Hyderabad FC (HFC) and FC Goa (FCG). On Saturday, HFC played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) and walked away with a 3-2 win, thus topping the table, while Goa is out of the semis race. You can watch all the match highlights above.

The opening half saw five initial attempts, including three saves, while a couple of them came from HFC goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani. In the 25th minute, Bartholomew Ogbeche handed HFC the lead through Asish Rai's cross assist. After three more efforts, Jorge Ortíz helped Goa draw level in the 35th via Alberto Noguera's through-ball assist.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 66): ATKMB SETTLES FOR COMPETITIVE 2-2 DRAW AGAINST KBFC

Three more chances were created, while Kattimani came up with another save, as in the 41st, Ogbeche's solo measure saw HFC restoring its lead. As Goa came up with an attack, HFC led 2-1 at half-time. The second half saw six more attempts before Joao Victor doubled HFC's lead in the 70th, thanks to Ogbeche's help.

After another saved effort from Kattimani, Devendra Murgaokar scored the second for Goa through Brandon Fernandes's cross assist. Six more chances came in, including another save from Kattimani. However, the HFC defence did not budge and held on to the slender lead to walk away with the three points in the end.