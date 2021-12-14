ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai

It will be a thrilling clash on the cards. Defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Wednesday. MCFC defender Mandar Dessai has talked about his return from injury ahead of the game.

Dessai asserted that it was vital to recover and make a strong return. He was delighted with the bold start in the first game, and despite fluttering in the second, he is happy with his continuing good form, along with MCFC's. He also thanked his seniors for teaching him a lot and intends on doing the same to the young lads.

Speaking on the game, he reckoned, "Chennaiyin, they are doing good. They got good results and are unbeaten, but we have also been doing well. So, we go into this match keeping in mind all the positive things they have done throughout the tournament, but you have seen us perform when it comes to us. We have the same core. We have the same style of play. So, I think that's the main thing which takes us forward in this tournament." Watch the entire press conference above.