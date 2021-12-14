  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 28): Hyderabad FC annihilates NorthEast United 5-1

    Dec 14, 2021, 12:37 PM IST

    It turned out to be a one-sided demolition on Monday. In Game 28 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa), Hyderabad FC (HFC) rout NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) 5-1. You can watch all the match highlights above, followed by the report below.

    After three opening attacks in the first half, Chinglensana Singh gave HFC the lead in the 11th minute in a solo effort. A couple of attempts followed it before Bartholomew Ogbeche single-handedly doubled the lead 15 minutes later. Eight more attacks were made, including three saved measures as Laldanmawia Ralte allowed NEUFC to pull one back in the 42nd. HFC maintained its lead at half-time after three more attempts, including a bar post hit.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 27) - East Bengal stays winless following 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters

    There were seven attacks in the second half before Ogbeche fired in the third at 77th following an assist from Joel Chianese. After a couple of more attempts, including a save, Aniket Jadhav put in the fourth 12 minutes later with Joel Chianese's headed assist. Immediately, in the 93rd minute, Javi Siverio scored the fifth winning goal following a cross assist from Aaren D'Silva, as the game ended 5-1 in HFC's favour. While HFC rises to second, NEUFC stays tenth.

