ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

It has not been the best ride for SC East Bengal (SCEB) in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). On Thursday, it settled for a hard-fought and competitive 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC (HFC) in Game 39 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. While SCEB's winless streak continues this season, head coach Jose Manuel Diaz has established that his side is working hard every day.

After the match, Diaz confessed that HFC was in good shape and was exemplary. However, he felt that SCEB did well, scoring the goal early, creating one-on-one chances with the HFC goalkeeper, besides hitting the bar post at a point. Overall, he was delighted by the performance of his boys and felt that SCEB deserved to be 2-0 up.

"The players performed well in a tough match. The board made the squad. We didn't make any decisions concerning the squad. Every day, we are working hard to improve our level. We have had four draws and are in similar circumstances to today. It was a good job for the players today. In this match, I think we made fewer mistakes compared to other matches," he said during the post-match presentation that you can watch above.