ISL 2021-22: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout

It turned out to be one of the most high-scoring encounters of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. In Game 28, Hyderabad FC (FC) thrashed NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) 5-1 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Monday. As HFC rises to second place, its head coach Manuel Marquez Roca is not getting carried away.

Although Roca was impressed at his boys scoring the final three goals within 15 minutes in the closing stages, he was unsure if the scoreline was fair enough. He also revealed that he told the players to stay mentally strong and go for the third goal. While HFC is 15 points behind leader Mumbai City FC (MCFC), he asserted that the season's final five games would be crucial.

"Javier Siverio came on and scored a goal for us. Speaking about foreigners, we know about the qualities of Joao Victor and Joel Chianese. Juanan is another champion. We have a good mix of experienced foreign players and young talented Indians," he noted during the post-match press conference. You can watch it above.