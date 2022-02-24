Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Vukomanovic on HFC defeat

    Feb 24, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    It was tough luck for Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) against Hyderabad FC (HFC) in Game 99 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Wednesday, KBFC suffered a 0-1 defeat. However, club head coach Ivan Vukomanovic was happy with his boys' gameplay.

    Following the defeat, Vukomanovic rued missing out on some top players due to injuries but was delighted with the approach of KBFC. However, he asserted that his side would work hard in the remaining three games and take up the points to seal its semis berth. Yet, he slammed the schedule and fixtures for making things crunch for the sides towards the end.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 99): HFC SEALS SEMIS BERTH WITH 2-1 TRIUMPH OVER KBFC

    "For us, it's a football game. So, the next games are three football games, nothing more than that. If there is a bigger streak in the game, that's still a football game. At the end of the day, when the game starts, you're concentrating on the ball, you're concentrating on the pitch, and that's it. So, the boys are aware of that, and we will prepare these three games and try to get the maximum points out of it," Vukomanovic said during the post-match press conference.

