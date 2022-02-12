ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 88): Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1

It was an intense battle of football between Hyderabad FC (HFC) and former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Friday, HFC edges past 2-1, despite Sunil Chhetri's landmark 50th ISL goal failing to bring any luck to BFC. You can watch all the match highlights here.

The opening attack of the first half came in the 15th minute, as Javi Siverio put HFC in the lead in a solo measure. It was followed by five attempts, including a save from BFC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. However, in the 29th, Joao Victor doubled the lead for HFC, thanks to Sauvik Chakrabarti's free-kick assist.

After three more efforts, HFC comfortably led at half-time. The second half saw 12 scoring chances being created until the 86th minute when Chhetri pulled one back for BFC through Udanta Singh's assist, as he became the first player in ISL history to net 50 goals. However, it was nothing more than a consolation for BFC, as it turned out to be the final attack of the evening, with HFC rising to the top and HFC staying third.