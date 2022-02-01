ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez

It was one of the most memorable Hyderabad FC (HFC) matches. It whipped NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) 5-0 in Game 77 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Monday. As HFC stays atop the table, head coach Manuel Marquez has claimed that his side is tough to beat.

After the win, Marquez hailed HFC for being clinical when it came to set-pieces. He also credited his side for taking advantage of the open spaces created by NEUFC while it was attacking. He was also surprised but happy for Bartholomew Ogbeche for scoring a brace in this game, besides being a consistent scorer for four different ISL sides.

"Every game is different. For example, today in the first half, in my opinion, NorthEast United FC played better in open play than us, but we were better in set pieces. In the second half, we managed the game very well. We are a difficult team to beat even when we don't play well. But, let's see, now we have six games more. And, let's see what happens, but at the moment, we are on top, and we are pleased," Marquez concluded while speaking during the post-match presser that you can watch wholly above.