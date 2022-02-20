  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: The season is fantastic for Hyderabad FC - Marquez on FC Goa success

    Feb 20, 2022, 4:05 PM IST
    It was a great battle between Hyderabad FC (HFC) and FC Goa (FCG) in Game 95 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). On Saturday, HFC played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) and scripted a 3-2 win, retaining its top spot. As a result, HFC head coach Manuel Marquez is delighted with his side's fantastic season.

    Speaking following the win, despite being contained with success, Marquez was unimpressed with HFC's sloppy defensive work. Although HFC is on the top, he feels that COVID does not reflect the accurate picture of the points table, as most of the teams and their players were affected, leading to many playing with a second-string squad. He also hailed Bartholomew Ogbeche for scoring 50 ISL goals.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 95): HFC RETAINS TOP SPOT AFTER EDGING GOA 3-2

    "When you play against FC Goa, usually they have the ball. If we compare it with last season, our team has less possession, but for example, today was another game where we scored without creating many chances. I think that I repeat, I'm not happy with the game, but I'm thrilled with the win, of course, and maybe I didn't reply to your question, but it is about now. The important thing is to win the game," Marquez expressed during the post-match presser.

