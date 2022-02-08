ISL 2021-22: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando

It will be a thrilling clash to watch, as ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will be up against Hyderabad FC (HFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday. Both teams are in contention for the top four. In the meantime, ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando feels that his side needs to perform defensively.

Speaking ahead of the match, Ferrando speculated that all the teams had changed strategically or tactically, and it would be a different approach for ATKMB against HFC. He affirmed that defence will be the best form of attack, as the latter does not always work defensively. He also warned that the focus would not only be to stop an in-form Bartholomew Ogbeche but the entire HFC team and its players, who pass the ball to him.

"Our way is if you want to win, you need goals. If you need to score goals, you need to create spaces. If you create spaces, then players need to use spaces. When you use these spaces, you create chances. It is our way, but I repeat, it's not easy. In one month, the players have worked with me. We were in quarantine for 20 days. We try to improve game-by-game with a lot of pressure because we want to get the three points," Ferrando stated during the pre-match presser. You can watch it altogether above.