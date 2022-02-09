  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC deserved to win against ATK Mohun Bagan - Manuel Marquez

    Feb 9, 2022, 2:55 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    Game 85 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw Hyderabad FC (HFC) on the receiving end. On Tuesday, at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, it suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB). Despite staying atop the table, HFC manager Manuel Marquez is unhappy with the loss and feels his side should have won.

    After the loss, Marquez remarked that while ATKMB was better in the opening half, it was the opposite in the following half. Since HFC was more intent on attacking in the second half than ATKMB's first half gameplay, he feels that his side should have been the winner. He also lamented the two injury setbacks in the first half, forcing the side to change its gameplay tactics.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 85) - ATK MOHUN BAGAN ECLIPSES 2-1 AGAINST HYDERABAD FC

    "I was not happy because we didn't play well in the first half. We were alone with the ball at some moments, and we lost the goal. We lost today, but still five games to go, and we have to think about the next game that is against Bengaluru FC next Friday," Marquez was quoted as saying during the post-match press conference. You can watch it wholly above.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 85): ATK Mohun Bagan eclipses 2-1 against Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 85): ATK Mohun Bagan eclipses 2-1 against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans-ycb

    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans

    Video Icon
    Hijab vs Saffron scarf: Saffron flag removed to hoist Indian flag in Karnataka college-ycb

    Hijab vs Saffron scarf: Saffron flag removed to hoist Indian flag in Karnataka college

    Video Icon
    Video How Kerala trekker R Babu, trapped on hill for 2 days, was rescued-dnm

    Video: How Kerala trekker R Babu, trapped on hill for 2 days, was rescued

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Hijab row Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college

    Karnataka Hijab row: Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Must See

    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans-ycb
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans

    Hijab vs Saffron scarf: Saffron flag removed to hoist Indian flag in Karnataka college-ycb
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Hijab vs Saffron scarf: Saffron flag removed to hoist Indian flag in Karnataka college

    Video How Kerala trekker R Babu, trapped on hill for 2 days, was rescued-dnm
    Video Icon
    India News

    Video: How Kerala trekker R Babu, trapped on hill for 2 days, was rescued