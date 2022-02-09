ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC deserved to win against ATK Mohun Bagan - Manuel Marquez

Game 85 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw Hyderabad FC (HFC) on the receiving end. On Tuesday, at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, it suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB). Despite staying atop the table, HFC manager Manuel Marquez is unhappy with the loss and feels his side should have won.

After the loss, Marquez remarked that while ATKMB was better in the opening half, it was the opposite in the following half. Since HFC was more intent on attacking in the second half than ATKMB's first half gameplay, he feels that his side should have been the winner. He also lamented the two injury setbacks in the first half, forcing the side to change its gameplay tactics.

"I was not happy because we didn't play well in the first half. We were alone with the ball at some moments, and we lost the goal. We lost today, but still five games to go, and we have to think about the next game that is against Bengaluru FC next Friday," Marquez was quoted as saying during the post-match press conference. You can watch it wholly above.