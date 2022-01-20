ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera

It was a determined show by SC East Bengal (SCEB) as it defeated FC Goa (FCG) 2-1 in Game 65 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Wednesday. The win was memorable for SCEB, as it happened to be its maiden win of the season. In the meantime, club head coach Mario Rivera has expressed his enjoyment following the same.

After the win, Rivera said that he was delighted in how the SCEB boys executed the plan flawlessly. He asserted that the mood in the dressing room has improved with this win, and it has excited the players at the top level. He was also happy at how the players defended, especially with Goa attacking all-out.

"Today, we did not play total football. When we have all of the players available, we will try to do that. But, the important thing is that, when you have clear chances, and we have clear chances, only then the goalkeeper can be beaten. And, that's what we wanted. And, we are happy because our plan was done perfectly by the players," Rivera considered during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.