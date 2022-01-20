  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera

    Jan 20, 2022, 1:13 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    It was a determined show by SC East Bengal (SCEB) as it defeated FC Goa (FCG) 2-1 in Game 65 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Wednesday. The win was memorable for SCEB, as it happened to be its maiden win of the season. In the meantime, club head coach Mario Rivera has expressed his enjoyment following the same.

    After the win, Rivera said that he was delighted in how the SCEB boys executed the plan flawlessly. He asserted that the mood in the dressing room has improved with this win, and it has excited the players at the top level. He was also happy at how the players defended, especially with Goa attacking all-out.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 65) - SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1

    "Today, we did not play total football. When we have all of the players available, we will try to do that. But, the important thing is that, when you have clear chances, and we have clear chances, only then the goalkeeper can be beaten. And, that's what we wanted. And, we are happy because our plan was done perfectly by the players," Rivera considered during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 65): SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 65): SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1

    Video Icon
    Explained True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Explained: True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil on OFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar on win against NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Must See

    Explained True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next
    Video Icon
    World News

    Explained: True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    Republic Day 2022 Parade ITBP daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Republic Day 2022 Parade: ITBP's daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath