ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needed to come away with a win - Buckingham on Goa success

It was a dominating win for defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) over FC Goa (FCG) in Game 104 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday, MCFC cruised past with a 2-0 win, re-entering the top four. In the meantime, MCFC head coach Des Buckingham explained how important the win was.

Speaking following the success, Buckingham stated that he was unaware of the result of the match between Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) and Chennaiyin FC (CFC) that he put the former in the top four briefly. However, he hailed Goa for being a top side and playing possession-based football. He also lauded Mohammad Nawaz for saving a penalty that he gave away, terming it as a 'confidence booster' for him.

"We know how Goa like to play. In most of the games, if not all the games this season, they've had more possession. We needed to be smart about how we set up. I was thrilled with how we defended, especially more so in the second half. We got our goal at halftime, and as I said, we should have had a couple more. We needed to be smart when we won the ball. And, for me, we've won four games in five now. We've got a very young side," Buckingham stated during MCFC's post-match press conference.