Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needed to come away with a win - Buckingham on Goa success

    Feb 27, 2022, 2:34 PM IST

    It was a dominating win for defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) over FC Goa (FCG) in Game 104 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday, MCFC cruised past with a 2-0 win, re-entering the top four. In the meantime, MCFC head coach Des Buckingham explained how important the win was.

    Speaking following the success, Buckingham stated that he was unaware of the result of the match between Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) and Chennaiyin FC (CFC) that he put the former in the top four briefly. However, he hailed Goa for being a top side and playing possession-based football. He also lauded Mohammad Nawaz for saving a penalty that he gave away, terming it as a 'confidence booster' for him.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 103) - Mumbai back in top four after 2-0 win over Goa

    "We know how Goa like to play. In most of the games, if not all the games this season, they've had more possession. We needed to be smart about how we set up. I was thrilled with how we defended, especially more so in the second half. We got our goal at halftime, and as I said, we should have had a couple more. We needed to be smart when we won the ball. And, for me, we've won four games in five now. We've got a very young side," Buckingham stated during MCFC's post-match press conference.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Vukomanovic on CFC win

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 103): Mumbai City FC back in top four after 2-0 win over FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 103): Mumbai back in top four after 2-0 win over Goa

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 102): Kerala Blasters thrashes Chennaiyin FC 3-0 to stay alive for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 102): Kerala thrashes Chennaiyin 3-0 to stay alive for semis

    The night siren scares us says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine - ADT

    "The night siren scares us," says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Northeast United vs Jamshedpur FC: Let's see next season; NEUFC will do well - Jamil after JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Let's see next season; NEUFC will do well - Jamil after JFC defeat

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    The night siren scares us says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine - ADT
    India News

    "The night siren scares us," says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine

    Everything changed within 24 hours says Girl who boarded last flight to India gcw
    India News

    'Everything changed within 24 hours': Girl who boarded last flight to India

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine-dnm
    India News

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine