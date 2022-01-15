  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil

    Jan 15, 2022, 2:34 PM IST
    It was a hard-fought battle for NorthEast United FC (NEUFC). It settled for a 1-1 draw against FC Goa (FCG) in Game 60 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-2 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Friday. As a result, NEUFC is still placed at the tenth spot, while club head coach Khalid Jamil is contained with the performance.

    Following the game, Jamil reckoned that it was a fair result, considering how competitive the match was and how good both the sides played. However, he noted that Goa did miss a few overseas players, as the real test of NEUFC would have come then. Nonetheless, he felt that if his boys continued to play with the same rhythm, progress would be made eventually.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 60) - FC Goa holds fort against NorthEast United in a 1-1 draw

    “We have to concentrate. Keep working hard, and then the results will come. Rochharzela, I think, has got severe injuries, shoulder injury he’s got. So, I hope he also gets recovered and Brown also. I don’t know (the intensity of Deshorn Brown’s injury), but we’ll see, we’ll speak to the doctor, then we’ll see how he is,” Jamil said during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.

