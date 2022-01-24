ISL 2021-22: With the chances BFC had, it deserved to win against Goa - Marco Pezzaiuoli

Former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) fought hard and settled for a 1-1 draw against FC Goa in Game 69 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Sunday. BFC remains in the eighth spot and has faint contention for the playoffs. In the meantime, head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli is not contained with a draw.

After the match, Pezzaiuoli stated that BFC had the best chances and deserved to win the tie. He also backed his decision to start Sunil Chhetri, who scored and equalled the all-time ISL scoring record. However, he feels that it cannot always be about Chhetri and ultimately needs to be about the team.

"We won the last match against Mumbai City FC. We also need to be realistic. We stayed ten days in the room and had two training sessions. There were five players on the bench today who came out of quarantine in the afternoon. So, we need to be happy with how they played and how much effort they put in to win the game. There were some players with heavy legs, but they continued and continued to play football. I think we deserved to win the game in the end," Pezzaiuoli said during the post-match press conference. Watch it entirely above.