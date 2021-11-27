  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham feels Mumbai City will get refined as it plays more games (WATCH)

    Nov 27, 2021, 3:59 PM IST

    Game 10 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) will see defending champion Mumbai City take on Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday. While MCFC will be the favourite to win this clash, it will still need to produce its A-game to avoid any chances of an upset by HFC.

    Ahead of the clash, MCFC head coach Des Buckingham has confirmed the same. Although MCFC won its opening game 3-0 against FC Goa, with Igor Angulo scoring a brace, Buckingham feels his side can still get better and reckoned that more refined football would be displayed by his side in the matches to come.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 8): Nerijus Valskis stars as Jamshedpur FC drubs FC Goa 3-1

    "It was an excellent start for us. It was the first game together. We had six players making their debut for the club. And, of course, we've had some changes in the coaching staff. So, to get off to the start that we did was very pleasing. There's a lot of work that we still need to do. And we've been addressing that over the last couple of days. I'll keep that to myself for the time being," he said during the pre-match press conference. Watch the full video above.

