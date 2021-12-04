  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz happy with a point for SCEB against CFC (WATCH)

    Dec 4, 2021, 1:26 PM IST

    Former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) took on SC East Bengal (SCEB) in Game 16 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Friday. While CFC continues to stay on the top of the points table, SCEB has climbed a spot up, to ninth place, while the latter remains winless in its four opening games of the season.

    Following the game, SCEB head coach Jose Manuel Diaz expressed his happiness at the gameplay style displayed by his boys and was contained by gaining a point against a champion side like CFC. He also said his confidence in the side, winning in the coming days. Giving credit to Hira Mondal, Daniel Chima and Amarjit Singh, he said that the trio played well and will improve in the coming days.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 16): Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal settle goalless

    "Against Odisha, we lost the match in the first 12 minutes. We made big mistakes. But today, Chennaiyin FC had opportunities to score, and so did our team. We could have won the match, and we hope that we win a match shortly," he said during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.

