    ISL 2021-22: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)

    Nov 30, 2021, 4:13 PM IST

    The 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday saw former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) make it past NorthEast United (NEUFC) in Game 12 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Monday. As a result of this win, CFC has climbed to the second spot. Much of the thanks goes to Lallianzuala Chhangte, who happened to be one of the scorers during the game.

    Following the win, he spoke on his goal-scoring streak against the side, having scored four, his most against an ISL side. He stated that he could have gone for more as well. Also, he reckoned that the two goals scored by the Indians should send a message to the world that the Indians are not far behind, as they are capable of scoring goals.

    ALSO RED: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1

    “Yeah, it gives us confidence, and we showed that not only foreigners but even Indians can do it. So, with a mixture of well-experienced foreigners and Indian players, we can do a lot of things,” he said during the post-match interview. Watch the full video of his reaction above.

