ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

It was an outstanding effort from Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC). It defeated former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) 3-0 in Game 38 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Wednesday. Following the win, KBFC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic hailed his boys potential.

Speaking on the win, he said that KBFC's potential to improve after a shaky start to the season played a key factor. This potential allowed him to continue to believe in his side. He also asserted that while CFC had one of the best defences in the tournament, he was glad that his idea worked out against the side, thanks to his boys' mentality.

"In football, there are several things, but first of all, it's hard work and belief and commitment to the team and the hard work, the belief that you can win every game. These boys, the mentality and mindset they are showing and the hard work they put in make me proud of them. We are happy with the performances so far. We know that it will be very hard in the ISL, but when you have that kind of group with this mentality and positive approach, then it's easy to work, it's easy to continue," he said after the match, as you can watch his comments above.