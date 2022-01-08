ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic

It could turn out to be a crafty tie between former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and FC Goa (FCG) in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). It will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Saturday. Meanwhile, the CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic feels that his side needs to possess some critical elements for the season remaining.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Bandovic estimated that with both sides possessing a strong midfield line-up, the action would be witnessed in the same department. He also established that the CFC is confident following its comeback win in the last game. However, he feels that his boys must display character, personality and mental strength for the remaining season.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51) - Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

“We are a new team. We made a new start and a new process. I am satisfied with the way things are going. There are still too many games to play, and I believe we can go far. The only thing in focus now is tomorrow’s game and three points. We will go game by game, and I want my players to concentrate on giving everything for tomorrow’s game. We don’t look at the equation to qualify but the work, patience and discipline and what the team needs to do,” Bandovic said during the pre-match presser. You can watch the whole press conference above.