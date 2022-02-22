Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: It's essential for Bengaluru to still be in the race - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Odisha win

    Feb 22, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    It was a competitive yet successful outing for former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) in Game 97 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 against Odisha FC (OFC). On Monday, BFC played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) and edged past 2-1, rising to the fifth spot and staying in the semis race. In the meantime, BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli has acknowledged that it is essential to be in the race.

    After the victory, Pezzaiuoli stated that the players he possesses in the BFC squad are all first-choice players, and he was impressed with their performance during the training sessions. He also admitted that he protects the players from injuries and does not force them to play for more than 30 minutes after three days. He was also happy to have Sarthak Golui back and was impressed with his performance, who lost his father recently.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 97): Bengaluru surpasses Odisha 2-1 to stay alive for semis

    "Sometimes we were unlucky and that you see after the season, but I think let's enjoy the win today. 2-1, great goals, great penalty situation for Udanta, winning the ball in a critical situation. The pressing was great. In the second half, we won the ball out of an urgent situation, and also, I think, normally, the foul on Udanta must be a red card. It was apparent he was not going on the ball. It's not the only foul. It was more than a foul; it was killing the legs. And, that was not nice. And, I think there must be a different decision from the referee," said Pezzaiuoli during the post-match press conference.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 97): Bengaluru surpasses Odisha 2-1 to stay alive for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 97): Bengaluru surpasses Odisha 2-1 to stay alive for semis

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results keys missing in counting centres

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results: Curious case of the missing keys

    up election 2022 Azamgarh 9 dead after having liquor sold at shop of SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew

    Azamgarh: 9 dead after having liquor sold at 'theka' owned by SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew

    Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' debuts on Apple store: Here's what you should know

    Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' debuts on Apple store: Here's what you should know

    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results keys missing in counting centres
    India News

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results: Curious case of the missing keys

    up election 2022 Azamgarh 9 dead after having liquor sold at shop of SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew
    India News

    Azamgarh: 9 dead after having liquor sold at 'theka' owned by SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew

    Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' debuts on Apple store: Here's what you should know
    Technology

    Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' debuts on Apple store: Here's what you should know