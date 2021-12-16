  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB’s Antonio Habas

    Dec 16, 2021, 11:15 AM IST

    Thursday will be a crucial tie for ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB). It takes on former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) in Game 310 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa). ATKMB is looking not to concede any goals, and head coach Antonio Lopez Habas explains how to get the job done.

    Habas says that the plan not to concede any goals can only be implemented if the side has a good defence. However, he was realistic and said that it would not be possible to keep the ball at all times, and there would be times when the ball would be lost. But, he clarified that it would be crucial to win the ball back as quickly as possible, which would set an example of a good defence.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 30) - Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0

    “You have to continue to improve, recover, and improve, but it’s not a catastrophic situation when you lose two matches. Football is not like this, it is an extensive career where you lose three matches one time, and in the next three, you win those matches. So, it’s one thing for another thing,” he said during ATKMB's pre-match press conference that you could watch above.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Clashes erupt after 3 PFI leaders detained in Uppinangady; Sec 144 imposed in Dakshina Kannada-ycb

    Dakshina Kannada tense after PFI men try to storm police station; 9 cops injured

    Video Icon
    Viral Video Chinese meet Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Viral Video: Chinese Army meets Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup - gps
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    Must See

    Lakhimpur Kheri case MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media
    Video Icon
    India News

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Karnataka Clashes erupt after 3 PFI leaders detained in Uppinangady; Sec 144 imposed in Dakshina Kannada-ycb
    Video Icon
    India News

    Dakshina Kannada tense after PFI men try to storm police station; 9 cops injured

    Viral Video Chinese meet Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Viral Video: Chinese Army meets Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC