ISL 2021-22: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB’s Antonio Habas

Thursday will be a crucial tie for ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB). It takes on former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) in Game 310 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa). ATKMB is looking not to concede any goals, and head coach Antonio Lopez Habas explains how to get the job done.

Habas says that the plan not to concede any goals can only be implemented if the side has a good defence. However, he was realistic and said that it would not be possible to keep the ball at all times, and there would be times when the ball would be lost. But, he clarified that it would be crucial to win the ball back as quickly as possible, which would set an example of a good defence.

“You have to continue to improve, recover, and improve, but it’s not a catastrophic situation when you lose two matches. Football is not like this, it is an extensive career where you lose three matches one time, and in the next three, you win those matches. So, it’s one thing for another thing,” he said during ATKMB's pre-match press conference that you could watch above.