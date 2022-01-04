  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Jan 4, 2022, 5:53 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    Game 49 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 will see a tricky tie between former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) and SC East Bengal (SCEB). On Tuesday, it will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa). Meanwhile, BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli has asserted that BFC has still a lot to improve.

    Speaking ahead of the SCEB match, Pezzaiuoli reckoned that he was clueless about the opponent or its new coach and to what could be the possible tactic it would approach with. He also recalled the tactical changes that worked in BFC's last game that it won. Also, he pointed out that ball possession, pressing, and repressing are the areas his side still needs to work upon.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48) - Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

    "There's more pressure when you don't play well. But for us, it wasn't the case. There's more pressure when you don't create chances, and the opponent is better than you. That's never happened in all the nine games we have played so far. Winning matches gives you energy," Pezzaiuoli said during the pre-match press conference. You can watch the entire press conference video above.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Must See

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm
    Video Icon
    India News

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet