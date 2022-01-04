ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

Game 49 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 will see a tricky tie between former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) and SC East Bengal (SCEB). On Tuesday, it will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa). Meanwhile, BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli has asserted that BFC has still a lot to improve.

Speaking ahead of the SCEB match, Pezzaiuoli reckoned that he was clueless about the opponent or its new coach and to what could be the possible tactic it would approach with. He also recalled the tactical changes that worked in BFC's last game that it won. Also, he pointed out that ball possession, pressing, and repressing are the areas his side still needs to work upon.

"There's more pressure when you don't play well. But for us, it wasn't the case. There's more pressure when you don't create chances, and the opponent is better than you. That's never happened in all the nine games we have played so far. Winning matches gives you energy," Pezzaiuoli said during the pre-match press conference. You can watch the entire press conference video above.