ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

It continued to be a shaky start for former champion Bengaluru Fc (BFC), as it lost to defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) 3-1 in Game 18 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Saturday. As BFC stays in the seventh spot, it will aim to be more consistent with scoring and winning in the coming matches.

In the meantime, despite the loss, BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli seemed to be contained with the game's result, while he was also impressed with his side's performance, terming it one of its best games to date. He felt that Sunil Chhetri's missed penalty during the match's closing stages could have been the turning point.

"We were the better team in the first half. Cleiton hit the post in the opening minutes. We pressed very high, and we came behind the ball very fast. I think it was one of the best games we have played. We made silly mistakes. I think we have enough experience to defend better in set-pieces. There are things we can do better, but the team played a good game," he said during the post-match press conference, as you can watch above.