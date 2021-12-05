ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

There seems to be no stopping Mumbai City FC (MCFC) as it gave Bengaluru FC (BFC) a tough time, inflicting a 3-1 defeat at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Saturday. With this win, MCFC has risen to the top spot in the points table, while BFC struggles in the seventh spot.

Following the match, MCFC head coach Des Buckingham was delighted that his side played comprehensive football with varied styles of play, adjusting with every opponent in the tournament so far. He also felt that the set-plays play a crucial role in wins in any football game, as it accounts for 30% of the goals scored.

"I got to give credit to Nawaz first. It's an excellent save, and I also credit our goalkeeping department and David Coles. With our video analyst Devendra, David spent a lot of time analysing it, and they have gone based upon what they have seen. So, full credit to Nawaz first but also the work rate of the staff that helped Nawaz make that save," he said during the post-match press conference, while you can watch it above.