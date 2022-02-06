  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli

    Feb 6, 2022, 3:24 PM IST
    Game 82 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) face off against Jamshedpur FC (JFC). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Saturday, it was a thrilling 3-1 win for BFC. BFC head coach Marco Pezzauoli hailed his side’s high spirit and the sublime set-piece moments after the game.

    Speaking after the win, Pezzauoli expressed his pleasure at BFC's success; besides terming the match competitive, both teams created scoring chances. He also hailed Sunil Chhetri for scoring his 49th ISL goal, while he lauded Cleiton Silva, who had a great game, scoring a brace. Lastly, he also touted the team effort in the win.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1

    “Now, our focus is on the next game. We said a long time ago that we wanted to be in the top four. But now, we are focusing game to game, next week, we have an insensitive game against Hyderabad FC, and they are in good flow as well. Let’s see how we prepare and recover,” Pezzauoli concluded during the post-match presser that you could watch above. BFC has risen to third place and stays in contention for the semis.

