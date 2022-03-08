ISL 2021-22: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur's Ritwik Das

Jamshedpur FC trumped ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 in Game 110 of 2021-22 ISL, winning the League Shield. Ritwick Das has termed it as a great feeling.

Game 110 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw Jamshedpur FC (JFC) put on a solid show against ATK Mohun Bagan. Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa), JFC registered a 1-0 win, winning the League Shield in the process. Ritwick Das termed the winning moment as a great feeling.

Following the victory, Ritwick said that it had been a dream for him to win the Shield, while having done so after overcoming the challenge against a quality side like ATKMB made the feeling even great. He further conveyed that winning the Shield and qualifying for the semis meant a lot to him as a player. However, he was not emotional about scoring against ATKMB, which happens to be a team from his home state, and is only concerned about JFC.

"He (Owen Coyle) is a very demanding coach. He demands a lot from every player. He gives confidence for each player to be at their best level, and it only pushes us to strive for more, be in good shape, and give a good performance," Ritwick concluded while speaking after the match.