ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)

It was a dominating performance by ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB), as it outplayed arch-rival SC East Bengal and defeated it convincingly 3-0 in Game 9 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Saturday. With this win, ATKMB has risen to the top of the table.

Among the goalscorers were Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco. As the latter scored the winner, he was highly pleased to have scored it on a crucial tie, such as the Kolkata Derby. Speaking post match, he termed his goal as a gift, while he has already scored a couple of goals in the same numbers of games, having signed for the side this season.

"I am very happy, and I am starting regularly. As I have told, I want to score more goals, and I am very happy with the opportunity I'm getting here, getting more chances to score the goal. We are very happy with this victory, as my friends have constantly told me how big of a game it is for Kolkata fans. It is more of emotions," he said. Watch his complete post-match reaction above.