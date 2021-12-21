  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallan

    Dec 21, 2021, 5:58 PM IST

    ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) is all set to take on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in Game 37 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Tuesday. ATKMB will be playing its first game without former head coach Antonio Lopez Habas. However, interim coach Manuel Cascallana has promised to ride on the tactics of Habas.

    Speaking ahead of the game, Cascallana has said that Habas was his teacher. Therefore, he has no choice but to stick to his tactics, as he loves his style of play. However, he asserted that the current situation would not impact the team, as the coach cannot always be blamed. It should be up to the players to step and act responsibly.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2021-22 - Schedule for second half announced, to run between January 10-March 5

    "They [NEUFC] are a compact team with a good mix of foreigners and Indian players. They attack in good numbers. If we score first, they might become unorganised. Our objective is to get the three points," Cascallana said during the post-match press conference that you can watch above. ATKMB is currently placed seventh in the points table, while NEUFC is ranked ninth.

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospital Whitefield doctors demonstrate how to perform life-saving CPR-ycb

    Know how to perform CPR when somebody's having a cardiac arrest? Watch this

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: BFC must kept a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC must keep a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors

    Video Icon
    Police ki Pathshaala Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    'Police ki Pathshaala': Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup - gps
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Must See

    Manipal Hospital Whitefield doctors demonstrate how to perform life-saving CPR-ycb
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Know how to perform CPR when somebody's having a cardiac arrest? Watch this

    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors

    Police ki Pathshaala Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended
    Video Icon
    India News

    'Police ki Pathshaala': Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended