ISL 2021-22: Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallan

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) is all set to take on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in Game 37 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Tuesday. ATKMB will be playing its first game without former head coach Antonio Lopez Habas. However, interim coach Manuel Cascallana has promised to ride on the tactics of Habas.

Speaking ahead of the game, Cascallana has said that Habas was his teacher. Therefore, he has no choice but to stick to his tactics, as he loves his style of play. However, he asserted that the current situation would not impact the team, as the coach cannot always be blamed. It should be up to the players to step and act responsibly.

"They [NEUFC] are a compact team with a good mix of foreigners and Indian players. They attack in good numbers. If we score first, they might become unorganised. Our objective is to get the three points," Cascallana said during the post-match press conference that you can watch above. ATKMB is currently placed seventh in the points table, while NEUFC is ranked ninth.