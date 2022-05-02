Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur flight faces severe turbulence, several injured; DGCA orders probe

    The report indicated that several passengers had head injuries and one suffered a spinal injury, and that the entire medical reports of the wounded passengers and cabin staff members are expected before proceeding with the investigation.

    New Delhi, First Published May 2, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

    Passengers on a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Durgapur, West Bengal, were in for a surprise when the jet encountered strong turbulence when landing in Durgapur on Sunday, May 1. As a result, the cabin luggage had been unsecured during the violent descent, injuring at least 12 people.

    According to authorities, the injured passengers were transferred to the hospital shortly after the plane touched down. "On May 1, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent, unfortunately resulting in injuries to a few passengers," a SpiceJet spokesperson said. "Immediate medical assistance was provided upon the aircraft's arrival in Durgapur."

    "SpiceJet regrets this regrettable event and is offering all necessary medical assistance to the wounded," the spokesman stated. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), according to NDTV, has launched an investigation into the event. The report indicated that several passengers had head injuries and one suffered a spinal injury, and that the entire medical reports of the wounded passengers and cabin staff members are expected before proceeding with the investigation.

    Also Read | 90 SpiceJet pilots restrained from operating Boeing 737 MAX, until satisfactory training : DGCA

    According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), over 90 SpiceJet pilots have been barred from operating the Boeing 737 MAX until they have completed appropriate training. The DGCA made the announcement after detecting flaws in the simulator training that pilots must undertake at a facility in Noida.

    According to reports, Arun Kumar, India's aviation regulator, has stopped 90 pilots from flying the Boeing 737 MAX. They will have to go through the course again in order to satisfy the DGCA. Following the alleged failure, the airline's pilot training is being scrutinised by the regulator.

