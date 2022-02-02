  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Women of Mathura say talk of development not temple or mosque

    Asianet News team reaches Mathura in election-bound Uttar Pradesh to know what women there think about the issues in the area and about what sort a person should lead the state.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mathura, First Published Feb 2, 2022, 7:48 PM IST
    As the date of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh approach, political heat is rising by the day in the state. The Asianet News team reached Mathura to know what women there think about the issues in the area and about what sort a person should lead the state. The women of Lord Krishna's birthplace say that they need a chief minister who works on the ground. 

    Gayatri Prajapati, a working woman, said, "Enough talk about temples and mosques. Parties now need to talk about employment, talk about providing better health and education. Mathura does not have a single good hospital. Mathura does not even have a good university. Education is so expensive in a private university that even getting its fees affordable is expensive. For education, children need a better school, which is nowhere in UP. Schools do their own thing. Many of the youth in Mathura, who have BTech degrees, have to migrate to the National Capital Territory for jobs. Any chief minister who takes over should focus on these things."

    Another woman voter, Kiran Rathod said, "There are bulls roaming the streets of Mathura. There have been people who have been gored to death by these bulls. Some time back, even our car was attacked by one. Any government that comes should look at this problem."

    Asked what she would request Yogi Adityanath to do in Mathura on priority if he were to return to power, Kiran said, "Mathura needs development. Corruption in the administration needs to be weeded out and officials serve the people with full honesty and dedication. At the moment if we take a file to some officials, they say that 'this needs legs' (bribe). There is corruption in everything. First, this has to end."

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: Voters upset with this new trend of seeking votes, fed up with candidate’s campaigning

