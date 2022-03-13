Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    According to sources, the discussion at the Prime Minister's residence also reviewed the prevailing global situation. 
     

    Mar 13, 2022, 1:54 PM IST

    Even as Russia escalated military operations in Ukraine on day 18 of its invasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting in New Delhi with top ministers and bureaucrats to review India's security preparedness. 

    The meeting, which was held at the prime minister's residence, was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, their secretaries, NSA Ajit Doval and Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba among other senior officials.

    According to sources, the discussion at the Prime Minister's residence also reviewed the prevailing global situation.  

    The top ministers discussed the successful accomplishment of Operation Ganga, which was launched to evacuate the Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine since the Vladimir Putin administration gave the green signal to the launch of military offence on February 24. 

    Under Operation Ganga, India has been managed to operate over 90 aircraft, including military aircraft, to bring back its nationals from the bordering nations of Ukraine. It has managed to evacuate over 20,000 Indians. 

    India has also managed to evacuate nationals of neighbouring countries --- Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Few nationals of Lebanon and Syrian were also evacuated.  

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also talked to the presidents of the two warring nations -- Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy -- and urged them to adopt the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis.

