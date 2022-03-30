Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Indian Air Force helicopters resumed the Bambi Bucket operations for the second day after continuously flying for 10 hours on March 29

    Mar 30, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

    Indian Air Force helicopters resumed the Bambi Bucket operations for the second day after continuously flying for 10 hours on March 29 to douse the fire that has been spread inside the Sariska Tiger Reserve in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. 

    The helicopters had on Tuesday dispensed more than 33,500 litres of water over the affected area. The assistance of the IAF to control the fire had been sought by the Alwar district administration. Working in tandem with civil administration, villagers and forest department personnel, the force managed to prevent the fire from spreading any further. 

    Indian Air Force spokesperson Wing Commander Ashish Moghe said that the Bambi Bucket operations resumed at first light on March 30. According to a forest department official at Sariska Tiger Reserve, the blaze erupted on Sunday in the dry grassland and bamboo shrubs in the Baletha area. The cause of the fire is not yet known. 

    The inferno spread to Narandi, Kalakadi, Katighati, and Naharsati areas on Tuesday. It has engulfed over two of the nine zones of the reserve.

    The villagers in the nearby areas have been evacuated to safe places and have been asked to take precautions and avoid entering the forest areas. The reserve has over 25 tigers as of now.

    Also Read: Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Recent Videos

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout snt

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru

    Video Top Stories

    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb
    Entertainment

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB
    Entertainment

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK RCB
    Entertainment

    Video: Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice ycb
    Entertainment

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement-ayh
    CRICKET

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    Must See

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water
    India News

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters
    News

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm
    India News

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video