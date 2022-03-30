Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

Indian Air Force helicopters resumed the Bambi Bucket operations for the second day after continuously flying for 10 hours on March 29 to douse the fire that has been spread inside the Sariska Tiger Reserve in the Alwar district of Rajasthan.

The helicopters had on Tuesday dispensed more than 33,500 litres of water over the affected area. The assistance of the IAF to control the fire had been sought by the Alwar district administration. Working in tandem with civil administration, villagers and forest department personnel, the force managed to prevent the fire from spreading any further.

Indian Air Force spokesperson Wing Commander Ashish Moghe said that the Bambi Bucket operations resumed at first light on March 30. According to a forest department official at Sariska Tiger Reserve, the blaze erupted on Sunday in the dry grassland and bamboo shrubs in the Baletha area. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The inferno spread to Narandi, Kalakadi, Katighati, and Naharsati areas on Tuesday. It has engulfed over two of the nine zones of the reserve.

The villagers in the nearby areas have been evacuated to safe places and have been asked to take precautions and avoid entering the forest areas. The reserve has over 25 tigers as of now.

