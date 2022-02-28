Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia-Ukraine war: Coordinating with MEA to aid evacuation, says Karnataka Nodal Officer

    Feb 28, 2022, 8:38 PM IST

    After bringing back 37 Indians to Karnataka successfully, the Nodal Officer appointed by the government of Karnataka, Manoj Rajan spoke to Asianet Newsable and clarified that students will have to follow the Minister of External Affairs guidelines during evacuations.

    Rajan said with over 400 Karnataka residents' details sourced through a dedicated portal developed by Karnataka to trace state residents, it has shared information with MEA for a better evacuation process. The officer stated that the evacuation is done in a phased manner and students are first asked to come to neighbouring countries' borders and from there are sent to Delhi and Mumbai.

    The Karnataka team deployed its representatives at Mumbai and Delhi to take the returnees to Karnataka Bhavan. From there they are brought to Bengaluru International Airport. The officer further added that as per information, Kharkiv and Kyiv area which falls in the Eastern Ukraine region is tense and efforts are on to take Indian residents to borders at the earliest.

    On reports from media that Ukraine officials torturing Indian residents, beating and asking them to go back to bunkers and metro tunnels, Rajan said, since there is a curfew, officials may have asked the Indian residents to go back for their own safety. He, however, maintained that such matters would have been reported to MEA and contended that it is the competent authority to react on the matter.

    On Karnataka girl Sakshi Sudhakar's viral video:
    Rajan who received the information that 300 Indian residents are stuck in a bunker and are managing with limited food stock, first appreciated her way of handling things and assured her that help will be extended and she and others stuck in Mykolaiv will be evacuated at the earliest.

