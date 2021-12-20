  • Facebook
    'Police ki Pathshaala': Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    Dec 20, 2021, 9:39 PM IST

    An Uttar Pradesh police officer, who was caught on camera advising students that the police would get the job down even it takes bribes, has been suspended. Sub Inspector Umesh Tripathi, who was conducting a 'Police ki Pathshaala' session at the Laxmi Narayan Intermediate College in Unnao district's Bighapur, was suspended pending investigation after the video went viral.

    In the 35-second video, Tripathi is heard saying, "There is no better department than the police. Even today, if someone is the most honest then it is the police. If the police take money from you and assure you that your work will be done, it will be done. Go to any other department. They will take the money and make you cry."

    What is even more shocking is the fact that senior officers who were seated next to the dais from where the sub-inspector was making these remarks, were seen laughing at the statement. The sub-inspector's "gyaan" did not go down well with the state police department, especially after the video went viral.

    Based on the video, which the Unnao Police later confirmed was from November 26, the sub-inspector who is stationed at the Bighapur Police Station has been suspended pending investigation. 

