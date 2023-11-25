PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

After the flight, Prime Minister Modi shared his positive sentiments on X, stating that the experience was enriching, boosting his confidence in India's indigenous capabilities. The sortie left him with a renewed sense of pride and optimism regarding the nation's potential.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a sortie in the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas. This event occurred during his visit to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru, Karnataka, where he conducted a thorough review of the manufacturing facility, particularly focusing on the production of Tejas jets. After the sortie, the Prime Minister shared his sentiments on X, expressing that the experience was immensely enriching and significantly boosted his confidence in the country's indigenous capabilities. It left him with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about the nation's potential.

