PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

The redeveloped ITPO complex stands as a symbol of India's progress and determination to create world-class infrastructures that foster international engagement and cooperation. As the nation gears up to host the G20 leaders' meeting, it sends a resounding message of India's readiness to play a key role in shaping the future of global governance and collaboration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (July 26) marked a significant milestone by performing the inaugural hawan at the redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex in Delhi. This sprawling complex, also known as Pragati Maidan, is set to host the prestigious G20 leaders' meeting in September, making it a momentous occasion for India on the global stage.

Spanning across an expansive campus area of approximately 123 acres, the ITPO complex stands as India's largest Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) destination. Its redevelopment is a testament to the nation's commitment to fostering international trade and collaboration.

The day's proceedings commenced with the auspicious Hawan Pujan performed by Prime Minister Modi at 10 am, honoring the age-old tradition of seeking blessings before significant endeavors. Following this, the diligent laborers who contributed to the construction work received well-deserved recognition for their tireless efforts.

The evening will witness a grand inaugural ceremony at 6:30 pm, graced by the presence of Prime Minister Modi, during which the highly anticipated G20 stamp and coin will be officially released. The Prime Minister's address, scheduled for around 7:05 pm, is eagerly awaited as it will highlight India's vision and aspirations on the global stage.

As part of the Pragati Maidan redevelopment project, the IECC (Integrated Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre) has been built as a modern complex, which in terms of the covered space available for events, finds its place among the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world, rivalling colossal names such as the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany, the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai.