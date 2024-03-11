Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    PM Modi highlighted the pivotal role Namo Drone Didis would play in utilizing drones for the delivery of small items such as milk, groceries, medicines, and medical samples.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 11) handed over 1,000 drones to Namo Drone Didis across 10 locations nationwide. This significant initiative is part of the Sashakt Nari - Viksit Bharat program, wherein the PM also disbursed bank loans to Self Help Groups (SHGs) and engaged with Lakhpati Didis, who shared their stories of resilience and success.

    Addressing the gathering, PM Modi emphasized the transformative potential of drone technology, predicting its widespread expansion in the country. He highlighted the pivotal role Namo Drone Didis would play in utilizing drones for the delivery of small items such as milk, groceries, medicines, and medical samples.

    The Prime Minister expressed confidence that this initiative would create numerous opportunities for women in drone piloting.

    The distributed drones, including the Kisan drones, were manufactured by Garuda Aerospace. Agnishwar Jayaprakash, the Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, praised the PM for empowering women entrepreneurs in rural India and providing access to affordable Precision Agri Drone Technology.

