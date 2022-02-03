Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra

In the midst of a controversy over the wearing of Hijabs (Islamic headscarves) and saffron shawls in some Karnataka eductional insitutions, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra ordered that both be prohibited, stating that an educational institution is "not a place for religious observance." "It is not a place for religious observance, and children should not go to practise their religions. There are temples, churches, and mosques for prayers and religious worship. We are free to do anything we want there. Students must acquire the culture that we are all Bharat Mata's offspring (Mother of India). What happens if pupils do not receive the sacrament of 'national unity'? It is something that should be considered," according to Jnanendra.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh expressed similar comments and said the government doesn't want the educational institution to become a battleground between two groups. He further said it is a holy space, and each pupil should feel equal. "We have stated that we would organise a committee that will submit a final report before the following academic year, and the government will take a clear stance on this," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, students at a Karnataka college were not permitted to attend courses while wearing a hijab, which is the state's second such dispute this year. Students from a pre-university institution in Karnataka's Kundapur coastal town of Udupi district can be seen begging before the administration in a video that has gone popular on social media. The students are seen asking the college administrator to let them wear the hijab to class. As the students corner the principal, he replies, saying that he has received instructions from the local MLA to maintain uniformity and prevent students from coming to campus with hijab. The principal has said that only those who will remove their hijab will enter the campus. It is said that some Hindu students protested against Muslim girls coming to college with hijab, who came with a saffron shawl. After the meeting, it was decided to maintain uniformity.

Apart from Kundapur government pre-university college, a college in Bhadravati also witnessed a similar situation in which students came with a saffron shawl in protest against students coming with hijab. Meanwhile, a similar incident happened at the Udupi government college a few days ago. Over dozen Muslim students were protesting against the college authority to prevent them from wearing hijab.

