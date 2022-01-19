  • Facebook
    PFI brainwashing college students in coastal Karnataka? College uniform issue snowballs into controversy

    An issue over college uniform has snowballed into a major controversy after Karnataka education minister claimed that radical group PFI is brainwashing the children through its student front, Campus Front of India. The minister has appealed to the students in Udupi Government Pre-University College to follow the dress code.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 9:54 PM IST
    In a major development, Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh has claimed that Popular Front Of India, a radical outfit's student front, 'Campus Front of India' is brainwashing college students in coastal Karnataka. The minister also claimed that as an election will be held in 2023, attempts are being made to polarise students for vote bank politics.

    The minister's response came after the dress code issue flared up in Government Pre-University College in Udupi as over dozens of girl students refused to obey the order to maintain uniformity and attend classes without 'Hijab' (head scarf).

    As per reports, students claimed their rights to get education are prevented and are harassed over coming to college with head scarves.

    Initially there were over 12 students who had protested against the college for its decision and now the number has come down to four after the school authorities and education department official and district wakf waqf board officials intervened and held discussion with parents and convinced them about uniformity in the only girls institution.

    Speaking to Asianet Newsable, college principal Rudra Gowda said, "It appears that the students were influenced by some student organisation like Campus Front of India and PFI and they have also referred to them in their media statements. The students are allowed to come with head scarves inside campus but in class they have to maintain uniformity.  Initially there were about 12 students who reported an issue. We spoke to their parents and they were convinced. There are about 100 Muslim girls but only few have some issues. These students had told their parents that the college had declared leave and were absent from classes. The parents were not aware that the college was functioning. Now the number of students agitating has come down to 4. Today, the Assistant Commissioner and other officials held a meeting and counseled students and told them they would lose their career as exams are just round the corner.

    Minority Commission says 'follow the rule':
    The issue also reached the State Minority Commission which said the matter was in the media and an explanation was sought.

    "I am told, the parents of students were called and after the meeting between parents and college authority, the parents had given a letter stating their children will follow the rules. I think everyone in an institution must follow the set rules," said  Abdul Azeem, Chairman, State Minority Commission to Asianet Newsable. 

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2022, 9:55 PM IST
